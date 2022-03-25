Knox Mountain re-opens Monday

It’s that time of year where bees start to buzz, flowers bud, and Knox Mountain Drive opens for the season, so dust off those bikes and hiking shoes to continue to enjoy all the park has to offer this spring.

Knox Mountain Drive will open to vehicles to the first lookout starting Monday, March 28.

“Knox Mountain is a pinnacle in our city that draws a wide range of visitors including bikers, hikers, and those who wish to simply take in the views,” said David Gatzke, Parks and Beaches Supervisor.

Based on results from extensive engagement conducted in 2021 on Knox Mountain Drive usage and accessibility, Council endorsed a two-year multi-modal strategy trial allowing for vehicular access to the first lookout daily from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., which comes into effect opening day. Since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, visitor numbers to Knox Mountain Park have doubled during peak times, and the strategy considers both accessibility and safety of those using the park and roadway.

"The new access strategy allows for a shared approach between vehicles and non-vehicular modes to allow many ways to access the mountain,” said Melanie Steppuhn, Parks and Landscape Planner. “With this approach and continual park improvements, it should be a great season.”

Learn more about Knox Mountain Mountain Management Plan Engagement at getinvolved.kelowna.ca.

While the province has eased on public health orders and restrictions, the City asks all visitors to be respectful to others when using public spaces, and remember to keep your dog on leash, unless you are in the designated off-leash dog park area. Park users are also reminded as the weather warms up the risk of wildfire also increases, so check regularly for provincial fire bans and regulations. Smoking, including the use of e-cigarettes and cannabis is banned in all City and regional parks and beaches.

Find over 200 parks and beaches across Kelowna using the Beaches and Parks Map at kelowna.ca/parks.