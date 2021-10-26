Korczak NHL bound
Former Kelowna Rockets defenceman Kaedan Korczak has been called up by the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights.
The 20-year-old was a healthy scratch before tonight's game in Colorado.
He started this season in the American Hockey League.
The pride of Yorkton, Saskatchewan is a two time Kelowna Rockets d-man of the year.
-
B.C. vaccine card: 3rd doses won't be required to access non-essential businessesOfficials said Tuesday there wasn't enough data yet to say whether a third dose will be "necessary" for the general population. However, the third dose is strongly recommended for people that are more at-risk, whether it's because of their age, health, line of work or where they live.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-