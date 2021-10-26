iHeartRadio

Korczak NHL bound

Former Kelowna Rockets defenceman Kaedan Korczak has been called up by the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights.

The 20-year-old was a healthy scratch  before tonight's game in Colorado. 

He started this season in the American Hockey League. 

The pride of Yorkton, Saskatchewan is a two time Kelowna Rockets d-man of the year. 

