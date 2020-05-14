KSS announces commencement plans

Dear graduates, parents, and guardians,

We are thankful for the voice of our students and school community for emphasizing that one of the most important things missing from our initial plan was the physical and symbolic act of crossing the stage.

We have arranged six days, May 27-June 3, for grade 12 students to come into KSS, pick up their keepsake caps, gowns, and stoles and cross a stage with our principal, Mr. White.

Unfortunately, due to the direction of the Provincial Health Officer and the health and safety of our school, only staff and students will be permitted in the school.

We will have a professional company, TMS Productions, recording students on their journey across the stage. This footage will be compiled in our virtual ceremony which will be posted for all graduates and their families on the evening of Thursday, June 18.

During the individual graduate presentations, our school counselors, Ms. Corrado, Mrs. Curran, and Mrs. DeMug, will read the names of each graduate along with their future plans and any potential scholarships or bursaries received.

We understand that not all grade 12 students will be able to come into the school for a variety of reasons, and those students will still be represented on the video with their professional grad photo and optional baby photo and a photo of themselves in their cap and gown with family members taken at a significant location around the Okanagan.

Some parts of our traditional graduation memorabilia, such as the keepsake composite of all graduates' photos as well as the 5"x7" keepsake diploma and folder may be delayed and if so, will be available for pick-up at the end of June.

Sign up for an appointment to cross the stage at this link: https://signup.com/go/XoOwTeq before Friday, May 22.