KSS Asking Residents to Display Black and Yellow in Remembrance

In an initiative similar to that following the Humbolt Broncos bus crash, Kelowna Senior Secondary students are asking locals to decorate their doorstep in black and yellow to remember the three grade 12 students who died in car accident earlier this week.

The social media post says,

"Kelowna Families,

"When the Humbolt Broncos tragedy struck, we honoured them by placing hockey sticks on our doorsteps.

"The KSS Grad Class is doing the same, hanging black/yellow ribbons, KSS gear, or KSS colours on the doorsteps to help everyone heal, honour the students, and move forward.

"We may not be able to gather, but this way, we can pay tribute to these three young lives lost, show their families they are not alone, and feel part of the community at this tragic time.

"Please share, and participate if you can.

"KSS Grad Class of 2021."

