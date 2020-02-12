KSS Moving to Save Lives

The Move4MANA initiative kicked off at Kelowna Senior Secondary School Monday.

The initiative challenges staff and students to get active and earn good points.

Once 200 good points are earned, a packet of MANA - mother administered nutritive aid - will be delivered to a child in a developing country.

"Many schools have been successful in saving over 600 lives in just the 30 days," said student and team leader Toni Willoughby. "Even within KSS' first day of the challenge we've already saved 11 lives, so we are hoping to save at least 300 for it being our first year."

Willoughby says staff and students can download the app Active for Good to log their activity.

She added that it's been a great motivation for her to get active.