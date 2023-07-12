KVR Adra Tunnel closed to all pedestrians and cyclists

Adra Tunnel is off-limits while work continues at the historic site. Despite signage and fencing, several cyclists have ignored safety warnings and attempted to enter the site.

This is a serious risk to everyone involved. Please respect all signage and the workers on site and avoid the area until further notice.

Thank you for your cooperation.

To learn more about the Adra Tunnel, share ideas, or donate to help complete the project, please visit http://www.adratunnel.squarespace.com/ to connect to a fundraising account that will be overseen by the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen.

For further information, please contact Mark Woods, RDOS Senior Manager of Community Services.