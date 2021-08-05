Kyle Gianis Dead Following Incident in Enderby

The BC RCMP has notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia of an incident in Enderby where one man died and two women suffered non-life threatening injuries.

On August 5, shortly after 12 a.m., Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a call of an alleged double stabbing of two women and a male suspect who was acting erratically due to possible drug impairment at a campground near Enderby.

Multiple officers, including members of the Southeast District Emergency Response Team. The area was cordoned off and search was launched for the man which included the use of a police dog.

At approximately 2:00 a.m. officers located the man down an embankment near a river who was in medical distress due to what appeared to be self-inflicted injuries and began providing medical attention until Emergency Health Services was able to take over.

Despite the efforts of police and medical personnel the man died at the scene.

The BC RCMP can confirm that the man was one of the two individuals targeted in a Kelowna shooting on July 31 and was the subject of a public warning.

The deceased is known gangster Kyle Gianis.

There had been two attempts on his life in Kelowna this year. The public warning was put out regarding Gianis following the July 31st shooting in Kelowna.

As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.