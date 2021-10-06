L.I.F.E Foundation awards first grant

L.I.F.E. Foundation was created to fundraise and create grants for Indigenous Female Entrepreneurs in B.C. The purpose of this grant is to support Indigenous Female Entrepreneurs who are doing their best to create change for themselves, their community and Nation.

Julie John, Founder of the L.I.F.E. Foundation is an Indigenous Female Entrepreneur and remembers the financial struggles of starting a business and keeping a business afloat. She remembers, during her time of financial difficulty, searching for a grant that could help her get through the tough time but could not find any available grants that were not attached to a loan. Getting into more debt was not an option. During her search, she came across Amber grants in the USA and thought B.C. should have similar grants. This is where L.I.F.E. Foundation started, with a thought, an idea, a dream to support other Indigenous women along their entrepreneurial journey.

After months of planning and preparation, L.I.F.E. Foundation hosted its first annual golf fundraising event at Talking Rock Golf located at 1663 Little Shuswap Lake Road. It was a big success with L.I.F.E. Foundation raising $8,000 to start funding micro-grants for Indigenous Female Entrepreneurs in BC. In September, the first monthly L.I.F.E. grant of $1000 was awarded to Sunshine Tomma of the Secwepemc and Stoney Nakota Nations. Sunshine’s business, Sgwesgwest & Tribe, is an eco-friendly company selling candles and bath and body products infused with traditional medicines such as pine, juniper, rose and cedar. Applications are open for the next L.I.F.E grant. Applicants can apply online with a simple application process and fee.

L.I.F.E. Foundation is a registered not for profit organization who will continue to put in the work to fundraise and gather support through fundraising events and activities. Fundraising efforts will prioritize grants for Indigenous Female Entrepreneurs, and also cover small portion of their office administration and staff support.

L.I.F.E. Foundation is planning to create a pitch event March 10, 2022, focusing on the Entrepreneurial journey as a story, rather than focusing entirely on the numbers. This event will give time and attention to the Indigenous worldview and stories of Indigenous entrepreneurship. LIFE Foundation wants to hear the passion, the challenges and successes of Indigenous Female Entrepreneurs for an opportunity to win an annual award of $5,000.00. They are also looking to raise an additional $4,000 to cover the remainder of the year for the monthly grants.

Details are now being planned, to learn more please visit their website at https://www.leadingindigenousfemaleentrepreneurs.ca