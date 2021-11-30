Labour Shortage Challenging Kelowna Regional Transit

BC Transit facing labour shortages impacting conditions in the Kelowna Regional Transit System.

The organization says it had to alter schedules and will post cancellations on its website.

Customers are encouraged to regularly check alerts and sign up for route specific email notifications at https://www.bctransit.com/kelowna/schedules-and-maps/alerts.

BC Transit is currently developing a short-term reduced service schedule anticipated to go into effect in early January 2022.