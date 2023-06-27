Lack of applications for Agriculture Advisory Committee

Due to an insufficient number of applications being received over two advertising periods, the Agricultural Advisory Committee will not be convened. The terms of reference for the advisory committee called for nine members to provide feedback to council on applications initiated under the Agricultural Land Commission Act, share insight on water supply and drainage issues and give feedback on the effectiveness of insect and weed control programs. Council acts in the place of the Agricultural Advisory Committee and has done so since the summer 2022. “Agriculture remains an important part of Penticton’s present and future,” says Mayor Julius Bloomfield. “As issues come up, council will ensure decisions reflect our shared desire for a strong agricultural sector.”

Current committees and task forces are the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, the Accessibility Task Force and the Official Community Plan – Housing Task Force. For more, see www.Penticton.ca/committees