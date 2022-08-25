Laird Cronk Steps Away from Presidency of the BC Federation of Labour

Laird Cronk announced today that after two terms as President of the BC Federation of Labour, he won’t run for re-election at the Federation’s biennial convention in the fall.



“It has been the honour of a lifetime to serve as BCFED President,” Cronk said. “Together, we’ve made historic progress for working people — like WCB, labour code and employment standards improvements; paid sick leave; skilled trades certification and advancement in the crucial work of reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.



“But the time is right to move on to the next chapter of my life, and for a new President to carry that work forward.”



Cronk said he is particularly proud of the unity and solidarity BC unions have shown throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, a spirit he expects will endure.



Delegates from the BCFED’s affiliated unions will elect the Federation’s President and Secretary-Treasurer at the federation’s convention in Vancouver at the end of November.