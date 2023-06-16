Lake Breeze Vineyards 2020 Syrah wins British Columbia Lieutenant Governor’s Wine of the Year Award

The 44th Annual Okanagan Spring Wine Festival presented by Valley First wrapped up last weekend with the much-anticipated British Columbia Lieutenant Governor's Wine Awards reception.

Held at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre on Friday evening over 100 of the BC wine industry gathered to honour the award winning 2023 BC wines.

The Honourable Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia was unable to attend but sent along a message of congratulations to the BC Wine Industry and the award-winning wineries.

The fourteen Platinum winning wineries were presented with their plaques by the ContainerWorld Group of Companies' Manager of Business Development Flavia Aarden-Kilger

"ContainerWorld continues to support the Okanagan Wine Festivals and the BC Lieutenant Governor’s Wine Awards. We are proud of BC wineries and honoured to be a part of this ever growing, exciting, and evolving industry.

The Okanagan Wine Festivals and BC Lieutenant Governor’s Wine Awards showcases the best of your wines. These awards put BC wines in the spotlight. Congratulations to all the winners.”

The Prestigious Wine of the Year award is presented to the Platinum medalled wine that the esteemed panel of fifteen judges unanimously choose to bestow the honour.

This year the recipient of the Wine of the Year was awarded to Lake Breeze Vineyards in Naramata for their 2020 Syrah. Winemaker Victor Costa was on hand to receive the coveted award.

Victor Costa and Garron Elmes, Lake Breeze Vineyards; winemaking team are very happy and humbled the 2020 Syrah has been chosen as Wine of the Year. “We enjoy the fact that we can take grapes from the Naramata Bench and let it shine with minimal intervention.”

For more information on the British Columbia Lieutenant Governor’s Wine Awards visit www.thewinefestivals.com