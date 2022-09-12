Lake Country candidates for Mayor and Council announced ahead of October general election
The nomination period for District of Lake Country 2022 General Local and School Trustee Election candidates closed Friday, September 9, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. Chief Election Officer, Reyna Seabrook, accepted nomination papers from the following candidates:
Candidates for the office of Mayor – one to be elected:
- IRELAND, Blair
- RHODES, Barry
Candidates for the offices of Councillor:
At Large – two to be elected:
- LEWIS, Michael
- PATEL, Bib
- SCARROW, Bill
Carr’s Landing – one to be elected:
- REED, Cara - acclaimed
Okanagan Centre– one to be elected:
- BRETT, Tricia
- HASTINGS, Riley
Oyama– one to be elected:
- MCKENZIE, Todd - acclaimed
Winfield– one to be elected:
- IRVINE, Heather
- KOZUB, Jerremy
Candidates for the office(s) of School Trustee– one to be elected:
- GEISTLINGER, Amy - acclaimed
Find out more on the District website at www.lakecountry.bc.ca/elections.