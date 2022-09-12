iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
17°C
Instagram

Lake Country candidates for Mayor and Council announced ahead of October general election

Lake country logo

The nomination period for District of Lake Country 2022 General Local and School Trustee Election candidates closed Friday, September 9, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. Chief Election Officer, Reyna Seabrook, accepted nomination papers from the following candidates: 

Candidates for the office of Mayor – one to be elected:

  • IRELAND, Blair
  • RHODES, Barry

Candidates for the offices of Councillor:

At Large – two to be elected:

  • LEWIS, Michael
  • PATEL, Bib
  • SCARROW, Bill          

Carr’s Landing – one to be elected:

  • REED, Cara - acclaimed                        

Okanagan Centre– one to be elected:

  • BRETT, Tricia
  • HASTINGS, Riley

Oyama– one to be elected:

  • MCKENZIE, Todd - acclaimed                             

Winfield– one to be elected:

  • IRVINE, Heather
  • KOZUB, Jerremy       

Candidates for the office(s) of School Trustee– one to be elected:

  • GEISTLINGER, Amy - acclaimed                         

Find out more on the District website at www.lakecountry.bc.ca/elections

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175