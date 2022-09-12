Lake Country candidates for Mayor and Council announced ahead of October general election

The nomination period for District of Lake Country 2022 General Local and School Trustee Election candidates closed Friday, September 9, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. Chief Election Officer, Reyna Seabrook, accepted nomination papers from the following candidates:

Candidates for the office of Mayor – one to be elected:

IRELAND, Blair

RHODES, Barry

Candidates for the offices of Councillor:

At Large – two to be elected:

LEWIS, Michael

PATEL, Bib

SCARROW, Bill

Carr’s Landing – one to be elected:

REED, Cara - acclaimed

Okanagan Centre– one to be elected:

BRETT, Tricia

HASTINGS, Riley

Oyama– one to be elected:

MCKENZIE, Todd - acclaimed

Winfield– one to be elected:

IRVINE, Heather

KOZUB, Jerremy

Candidates for the office(s) of School Trustee– one to be elected:

GEISTLINGER, Amy - acclaimed

Find out more on the District website at www.lakecountry.bc.ca/elections.