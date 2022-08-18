Lake Country Fire Department responds to fire at George Elliot Secondary School

Central Okanagan Public Schools (SD23) sent a notice to the media saying the Lake Country Fire Department was called to a fire at George Elliot Secondary School in Lake Country. The fire is said to have been limited to the roof and exterior wall of the auxiliary gymnasium outside the girl’s changeroom.

The School district says they expect this event will not affect the return to school in September. SD 23 will continue to work with the fire department and RCMP as they investigate the cause of the fire.