Lake Country Fire Department responds to fire at George Elliot Secondary School
Central Okanagan Public Schools (SD23) sent a notice to the media saying the Lake Country Fire Department was called to a fire at George Elliot Secondary School in Lake Country. The fire is said to have been limited to the roof and exterior wall of the auxiliary gymnasium outside the girl’s changeroom.
The School district says they expect this event will not affect the return to school in September. SD 23 will continue to work with the fire department and RCMP as they investigate the cause of the fire.
-
Junior 'A' Hockey to hit Kelowna airwaves through AM 1150The West Kelowna Warriors Junior ‘A’ Hockey Club say they are thrilled to have select road games broadcast live on AM1150 during the upcoming 2022/23 season.
-
All residents evacuated by Keremeos Creek wildfire allowed to return homeThe Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) has RESCINDED all Evacuation Orders.
-
Small wildfire pops up near Seymore Arm: BC Wildfire Crews respondingA new fire in the Anstey Peninsula, southwest of Seymour Arm, has affected a remote, boat-in only cabin in the area and is potentially threatening three others.
-
Police give update on heavy presence in Kirschner Mountain area Thursday night.On August 16, 2022, at approximately 5:11 p.m., a RCMP General Duty Officer was investigating an unrelated traffic collision at the intersection of Springfield Road and Durin Road when he witnessed a green hatchback collide with a school bus (no passengers aboard).
-
Weekend Longboarding event will result in closure of some Kelowna roadsThis weekend, longboarders from across the region and around the world will gather in Kelowna for the Knox Mountain Downhill.
-
Police say one man arrested after altercation with box cutter: second suspect yet to be identifiedKelowna RCMP are still attempting to identify the second suspect and are asking for the publics assistance.
-
Collision on Highway 97 near Boucherie Road results in fatalityan off Duty RCMP Officer was on their way to work when they encountered a serious collision at Boucherie Road and Highway 97.
-
Evening road construction ongoing along highway 97 and Leckie Road in KelownaAs of Sunday, Aug. 14 through to the end of August, Leckie Rd is closed to vehicle access on both sides of Hwy 97, along with continuing lane closures on Hwy 97, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
-
West Kelowna woman celebrates $31 million winning lottery ticket purchased onlineJennifer Cole says the decision to set up a lottery subscription on BCLC’s PlayNow.com in May was one of the best of her life.