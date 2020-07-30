Lake Country Food Bank sees increases in requests for help

The Lake Country Food Bank serves about 500 people in the area on a monthly basis.

As the pandemic began, there was a surge in requests for help. Mostly from people who had used the food bank at one time or another.

What Executive Director Joy Haxton has noticed most recently, is students and young professionals caught between jobs needing assistance.

" I was suprised -- you get through school, you get a degree -- things are looking good, those are steady jobs and then suddenly there's COVID and you can't make all your payments." said Haxton.

When the Canada Emergency Response Benefits runs out, Haxton anticipates expects another increase in requests for assistance.

The food bank continues to accept donations, information is online at lakecountryfoodbank.org.