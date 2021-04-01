Lake Country Icon Burns

At approximately 1:30 am Kelowna Fire Dispatch center received a 911 call for the Large boat used as a sign at the intersection of Hwy 97 N and Commonwealth Rd.

Lake Country Fire Department was first on scene and reported the boat was fully involved. Crews deployed hose lines to suppress the fire. There were no hydrants in the area so water had to be shuttled to the scene with water tenders. The boat collapsed during the fire, so an excavator was brought in to help with extinguishing the fire.

At this time, we do not have a cause for the fire and it is under investigation.

Lake Country Fire Department responded with an engine, pumper, tender, ladder and two command vehicles. Kelowna Fire Department sent one Engine, Tender and command vehicle with seven members.