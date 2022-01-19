Lake Country man dies in crash

The investigation is underway into a fatal crash on Highway 97 south of Vernon early Saturday morning.

The two-vehicle collision happened at the intersection of Birnie Road.

One of the vehicles, a small Toyota pick-up truck, had caught fire and was fully engulfed in flames when emergency personnel arrived.



A 41-year old man from Lake Country died. The driver of the commercial vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries.



According to the initial investigation, the collision occurred when the pick-up truck, travelling northbound on Highway 97, crossed into the southbound lanes and was struck by a large, commercial vehicle driving southbound on Highway 97.



Anyone with dash-cam video is asked to please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.