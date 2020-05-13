Lake Country Man Gaining Fame for Song About Canada

With more nearly 1.5 million views on his newest music video ‘Up Here in Canada’, Lake Country’s Jordan Wilberg, or Clark W., is seeing his life change because of COVID-19.

“I think probably for the rest of my life I'm going to be playing this song somewhere on Canada Day... I've had numerous requests for my band to come tour through people's towns and I've got a concert lined up for a local show here.”

Wilberg told AM 1150’s Early Edition he now has to start looking for a band, because he recorded the song entirely on his own while in isolation.

The song can be found here.