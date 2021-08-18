iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
C
Instagram

Lake Country man “Happy and Humble” after winning $75,000 playing BC/49

CALADO, Michael, Winner's_MR

Michael Calado says he feels “happy and humble” after winning $75,000 in the May 26, 2021 BC/49 draw. The Lake Country resident purchased the winning ticket at the Otter Co-op in Aldergrove and matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus number.

“I recall checking it on the [BCLC Lotto!] app and thought I had won $75,” says Calado. “When I checked it at the gas station it took me by surprise finding out it was $75,000.”

On how he plans to celebrate, Calado says he plans to put most of the money aside for when his kids go to college and buy something nice for his wife.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175