Lake Country man “Happy and Humble” after winning $75,000 playing BC/49

Michael Calado says he feels “happy and humble” after winning $75,000 in the May 26, 2021 BC/49 draw. The Lake Country resident purchased the winning ticket at the Otter Co-op in Aldergrove and matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus number.

“I recall checking it on the [BCLC Lotto!] app and thought I had won $75,” says Calado. “When I checked it at the gas station it took me by surprise finding out it was $75,000.”

On how he plans to celebrate, Calado says he plans to put most of the money aside for when his kids go to college and buy something nice for his wife.