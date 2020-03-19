Lake Country Municipal Hall now closed to public

"As all levels of government continue to prepare for the escalation of COVID-19, an announcement was made yesterday that a number of municipally-owned facilities in Lake Country would be closed to the public, but Municipal Hall would remain open," said Tanya Garost, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer. "The situation is rapidly changing and modifications are being made daily. Therefore, as our priority remains the health and safety of our staff and community, we will continue to do all we can to reduce the spread of COVID-19 to lessen the impact on our healthcare system, so Municipal Hall will be closed to the public effective immediately."

• All essential services in Lake Country will continue to be provided (water, wastewater, emergency response, road maintenance) in addition to limited services for permitting, bylaw enforcement, inspections and business licensing;

• Most District of Lake Country municipal services are available on-line through the District's website. District staff can be reached at 250.766.5650 or email customerservice@lakecountry.bc.ca and staff will endeavor to respond as soon as possible;

• The Report a Problem/Service Request form can be accessed online by visiting www.lakecountry.bc.ca.

The following facilities will continue to be maintained by staff, but will be closed to the public:

Lake Country Municipal Hall Fire Administration

Winfield Arena Winfield Curling Club

Creekside Theatre Beasley Community Centre

Seniors Activity Centre Lake Country Museum

Playgrounds, parks and sports fields will remain open. League and association play at sports fields is not permitted. We encourage the community to remain active and to get outside and enjoy the surroundings while practicing social distancing to contribute to containment of COVID-19.

Stay up to Date with Accurate Information:

We urge you to subscribe to receive District information sent to your email inbox (www.lakecountry.bc.ca/subscribe). Please make every effort to stay engaged and informed. As new information is issued staff will continue to keep the community up-to-date. Platforms used include:

• District of Lake Country website including Let’s Talk – Lake Country

• District of Lake Country Facebook Page

• Weekly municipal news on the back page of the Lake Country Calendar newspaper