Lake Country property taxes due September 2

2020 property taxes will now be due September 2nd instead of July 2nd.

A tax break of sorts for those in the District of Lake Country.

You won't have to pay them until September 2nd.

Typically they are due July 2nd.

Mayor James Baker said his community is dealing with COVID-19 as best they can.

“Everybody’s certainly cooperating and coping and keeping distances and not doing any gathering of any sorts. Through the Easter weekend it was hard not have friends and family around,” said Baker.

Baker is especially concerned about the future of family owned and operated businesses in the community.

“We have small mom and pop businesses that are really hit hard and it may mean a few more pot holes for people to complain about but we will get around to them ultimately and I think dealing with a few pot holes is bette than dealing with corona,” said Mayor James Baker.

Baker said no layoffs are expected with District staff.

Hiring has been suspended though.