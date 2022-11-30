Lake Country RCMP helping families in need for the holidays

Lake Country RCMP has partnered with the Lake Country Food Bank for the annual toy and food drive this season.

Since 2012, Lake Country RCMP has raised over 14,500 pounds of donated items, 235 unwrapped gifts and over $50,056 in cash and cheques for the Lake Country Food Bank. We truly appreciate the donations raised by the Lake Country RCMP, states Joy Haxton, manager of the Lake Country Food Bank. Donations raised in Lake Country help make Christmas brighter for local families in need within our own community, added Haxton.

From 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday December 3, 2022, volunteers will be standing by at the Save-On-Foods located at 9522 Main Street in Lake Country to collect new, unwrapped toys for children 0-12 as well as food donations.

Lake Country RCMP will also be accepting donations at the front counter of RCMP Detachment on Berry Road from now until Friday December 9, 2022. Unwrapped toys, food, cash and cheque donations for the food bank will be accepted.