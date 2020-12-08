Lake Country RCMP investigating after thieves target ATM in break-in

Lake Country RCMP is investigating after a business was broken into early this morning (Tuesday Dec. 8) and an ATM was stolen.

Around 4:00 a.m., officers responded to a complaint at a business in the 9800-block of Highway 97 in Lake Country.

Investigation determined two men in a white van broke the front door of the business and stole the ATM from inside.

“This investigation is in the beginning stages,” says Sgt. Jon Collins of the Lake Country RCMP. “We will be canvassing the area for witnesses, surveillance video and physical evidence.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288.

Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at Crimestoppers.