Lake Country RCMP investigating robbery

The Lake Country RCMP is investigating after an unknown male suspect allegedly robbed a business.

On October 25, 2021 just before 10:30 p.m., Lake Country RCMP responded to report of a robbery at a business in the 11000-block of Highway 97 in Lake Country.

The suspect allegedly entered the business where he stated that he had a gun and demanded cash. He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.

Officers conducted a thorough search of the area, but did not locate the suspect.

The suspect was described as:

Caucasian male

mid thirties

slim to medium build

approximately 6’ (180cm) tall

He was wearing:

pink toque

a black jacket

jeans

boots

blue mask on his lower face

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to come forward and speak to the Lake Country RCMP by calling 250-766-2288, or remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.