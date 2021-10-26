iHeartRadio

(250) 860-8600
Lake Country RCMP investigating robbery

RCMP

The Lake Country RCMP is investigating after an unknown male suspect allegedly robbed a business.

On October 25, 2021 just before 10:30 p.m., Lake Country RCMP responded to report of a robbery at a business in the 11000-block of Highway 97 in Lake Country.

The suspect allegedly entered the business where he stated that he had a gun and demanded cash. He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise. 

Officers conducted a thorough search of the area, but did not locate the suspect.

The suspect was described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • mid thirties
  • slim to medium build
  • approximately 6’ (180cm) tall

He was wearing:

  • pink toque
  • a black jacket
  • jeans
  • boots
  • blue mask on his lower face

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to come forward and speak to the Lake Country RCMP by calling 250-766-2288, or remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

