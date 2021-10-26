Lake Country RCMP investigating robbery
The Lake Country RCMP is investigating after an unknown male suspect allegedly robbed a business.
On October 25, 2021 just before 10:30 p.m., Lake Country RCMP responded to report of a robbery at a business in the 11000-block of Highway 97 in Lake Country.
The suspect allegedly entered the business where he stated that he had a gun and demanded cash. He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.
Officers conducted a thorough search of the area, but did not locate the suspect.
The suspect was described as:
- Caucasian male
- mid thirties
- slim to medium build
- approximately 6’ (180cm) tall
He was wearing:
- pink toque
- a black jacket
- jeans
- boots
- blue mask on his lower face
Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to come forward and speak to the Lake Country RCMP by calling 250-766-2288, or remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.