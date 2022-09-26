Lake Country RCMP release pictures of suspected thief

Lake Country RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect in an investigation involving a theft of motor vehicle and fraud.

Sometime overnight on August 31, 2022, a 2008 white Subaru was stolen from a residence in the Springfield Road area in Kelowna.

Just before 5:00 a.m. on September 1, 2022, an unknown male was driving the stolen vehicle when he attended two gas stations in Lake Country and used a stolen credit card to purchase gas.

The Subaru was recovered a short time later, near a residence on Hein Road in Kelowna.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, jeans, two long chain necklaces, a black mask and an orange glove on his left hand, states Cpl. Tammy Lobb, Watch Commander for the Lake Country RCMP. If anyone has any information about these incidents or this suspect, please call the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288 and quote file 2022-55544 .

To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net