Lakeshore Road and Richter Street Closures Begin Next Week

Beginning Monday October 17, utility work related to development will be conducted by the developer’s contractor on Lakeshore Road and Richter Street and will cause intermittent road closures until early November. Servicing work to supply the new construction in the area will be underway, including water tie-ins and sanitary sewer improvements.

Motorists should be aware of the following road closures and changes to traffic:

Week of Oct. 17: Lakeshore southbound traffic only, between Lanfranco Rd. and Richter St, from 7 am – 7 pm. Northbound traffic detour via Richter St.

Lakeshore southbound traffic only, between Lanfranco Rd. and Richter St, from 7 am – 7 pm. Northbound traffic detour via Richter St. Week of Oct. 23: Lakeshore Rd fully closed, between Lanfranco Rd and Richter St.

Lakeshore Rd fully closed, between Lanfranco Rd and Richter St. Nov. 1, Nov. 3 and Nov. 4: Richter St. closed, between Lakeshore Rd. to Lanfranco Rd.

Richter St. closed, between Lakeshore Rd. to Lanfranco Rd. Nov. 2: Richter St. closed for night work and water shut down 7pm to 7am.

Richter St. closed for night work and water shut down 7pm to 7am. Nov. 5: Richter and Lakeshore single lane alternating traffic between 9 am and 3:30 pm for duration of project.

Message boards will be in place to inform of detours in the area and motorists should allow extra travel time.

Plan your commute at kelowna.ca/roadreport for current road construction information