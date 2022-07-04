Landslide concerns trigger evacuation alert for 27 properties in Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park

An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the District of Sicamous at the Shuswap Emergency Program’s Emergency Operations Centre. The threat of a landslide near Wiseman Creek in the District of Sicamous is increasing due to predicted thunderstorms in the area.

Due to the potential danger to life, health or property, an Evacuation Alert is in effect for the following areas:

Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park

All residences # 1 through #27 - 5 Highway 97A

An Evacuation Alert is a warning about a potential threat to life and/or property. It is intended to give you time to be ready for a possible evacuation. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an evacuation, however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

WHAT YOU SHOULD YOU DO WHEN AN ALERT IS IN EFFECT

Upon notification of an Evacuation Alert: