Landslide in Summerland closes Highway 97 in both directions

Drive BC is reporting a landslide that occured along Highway 97 in summerland near Lakeshore Dr.

The highway has been closed in both directions between Solly Rd. and Arkell Rd.

Drive BC says vehicles are being detoured through Hwy 97C, Hwy 3A and Hwy 5A.

Drivers can aslo opt for a detour along Giant's Head Rd.

An update is expected today at 3 p.m.