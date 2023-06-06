iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
10°C
Instagram

Landslide in Summerland closes Highway 97 in both directions


Fx8hgP5aEAA6Sab

Drive BC is reporting a landslide that occured along Highway 97 in summerland near Lakeshore Dr.

The highway has been closed in both directions between Solly Rd. and Arkell Rd. 

Drive BC says vehicles are being detoured through Hwy 97C, Hwy 3A and Hwy 5A.

Drivers can aslo opt for a detour along Giant's Head Rd. 

An update is expected today at 3 p.m. 

 

 

 

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175