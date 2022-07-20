Lane Closures on Clement Avenue for Water Main Replacement

Beginning July 25, lane closures will be in effect on Clement Ave. between Ellis St. and Richter St. for water main replacement.

Motorists can expect delays from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., as the south side of Clement Ave. east bound will be closed during these hours and traffic in both directions will flow on the north side of the median. There will be no parking on Clement Ave. between Ellis St. and St. Paul St. through construction.

Access to Clement Ave. from St. Paul St. will be closed on the south side and traffic will detour on Coronation Ave.; however, access to businesses and properties will be facilitated by traffic-control personnel and signage.

Work is anticipated for completion by the end of August, weather depending. Work may occur outside of regular construction hours including evenings, overnight, and weekends to minimize impacts on residents and limit the time of active construction in the area.

Motorists should allow a bit of extra time travelling in peak times during construction. The City of Kelowna and onsite crews appreciate your patience during these upgrades.

Visit kelowna.ca/roadreport to learn about other projects occurring around the City.