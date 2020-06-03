Lane Reduction on KLO Rd Beginning Monday

Press release from the City of Kelowna on June 3, 2020:

Beginning Monday, June 8, at 7 a.m. KLO Road at Casorso Road will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction to accommodate the installation of an upgraded forcemain. The lane reductions will be in place until Wednesday, June 10.

This $2.3-million project includes the installation of more than 1.2 kilometres of pipe to support approximately 20,000 residents and accommodate future growth. The expected completion date for the entire project is July 31.

The City of Kelowna appreciates the patience of residents, businesses and commuters while construction work is underway and are asked to obey signage and respect traffic safety personnel as every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.

To view road construction information and plan your commute, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.