Lane reductions for paving of McCulloch Rd, Kelowna

Press release from the City of Kelowna on May 26, 2020:

City Crews will be paving McCulloch Road between Reekie/Rose and Gulley Roads on Friday May 29 and Monday and Tuesday June 1 and 2. Traffic will be reduced to a single one direction lane on these days. That means that traffic heading towards the city centre will stay on the section of McCullough Road that is being paved, and traffic heading east or towards the Gallagher Golf Course will be detoured onto Hart Road to the Gulley/McCullough road intersection.

Access to residences along McCulloch Road will be maintained and transit service will continue as scheduled.

The City of Kelowna and construction workers appreciate the patience of residents, businesses and motorists during the construction season.

For more information about road delays and to plan your commute, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.