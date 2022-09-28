Large Amount of Drugs and Cash Seized, Suspect Arrested

On September 27, 2022 at approximately 9:30 p.m. An Officer with the Kelowna RCMP General Duty Unit was conducting routine vehicle patrols along Weddell Pl, when observed a vehicle parked at an angle off the road near an authorized camp for unhoused persons.

The vehicle then proceeded to pull out in front of police vehicle and continued to drive East bound. The Officer was able to run the plate which showed that the vehicle was unregistered and the owner had an invalid drivers license.

The officer conducted a vehicle stop on Gordon Dr and Cawston Ave and spoke with the driver, who verbally identified himself as the person the officer suspected. The Officer advised the driver he was now prohibited from driving and his vehicle would be impounded.

As the tow truck arrived on scene, the driver exited his vehicle and started to gather his belongings when officers located what appeared to be a small amount of drugs on the driver seat and on the driver floor mat.

The driver subsequently arrested for possession of CDSA and the officer then conducted a search incidental to arrest and located several bags of illicit drug, large amounts of cash, baggies, and an airsoft pistol in bag.

This person now faces several new charges including Possession for the purpose of Trafficking and Kelowna Officers removed another large amount of illicit drugs from our streets.

“The RCMP are committed to disrupting the illicit drug trade in Kelowna. The seizure resulted in hundreds of doses of harmful drugs taken out of the hands of those who are responsible for trafficking these substances in our community. The information gathered in this investigation will be brought before the courts to hold the individual accountable.” Said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP.