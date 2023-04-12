Large and bulky item collection scheduled for April 17-21

Residents who receive curbside garbage collection will be able to place two large items at the curb for pick-up and disposal during the week of April 17-21, 2023. This is an opportunity to dispose of large or bulky items including furniture, appliances (such as refrigerators, stoves), exercise equipment and mattresses.

Place the items at your collection point on your regular garbage day by 7 a.m. Please leave a minimum of 1 metre of space between your carts and large items, as a separate collection truck collects the oversized items. Also note the maximum allowable weight per item is 90 kg/200 lb.

Items that are not accepted include objects with gas motors, televisions, hot water tanks and renovation waste such as toilets, plumbing fixtures and doors. Small appliances and electronics will not be collected, but they can be dropped off for free at J&C Bottle Depot at 200 Rosetown Avenue, PACE at 105 Martin Street (entrance on Estabrook Ave) or at Campbell Mountain Landfill at 1765 Reservoir Road.

Multi-family buildings are not eligible to participate in the large item collection.

For more information, please visit penticton.ca/large-items, call the Public Works Yards at 250-490-2500 or email publicworks@penticton.ca. Interested in receiving an automated reminder the night before your garbage day? Visit penticton.ca/garbagereminder for more information.