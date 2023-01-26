Last chance to have 'Coffee with a Cop'

For the final time this month Kelowna RCMP Officers will take part in Coffee with a Cop after two very successful events in the past two weeks.

Today’s Coffee with a Cop event will take place at the Bean Scene in the Pandosy Village at 2942 Pandosy Street in Kelowna. It will take place from 9:30am – 11:00am and members of the public are encouraged to stop in for a cup of java and ask an RCMP Officer about anything with regards to local policing. The main purpose of Coffee with a Cop is to break down the barriers between police officers and members of the public.

“We have had a great response from the public over the last two weeks at our events,” says Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP. “We have had a wide range of questions from citizens about local issues and one young man asking about how to become an RCMP Officer. Our team is looking forward to visiting the Bean Scene.”

There is no purchase of a coffee necessary to speak to an RCMP Officer.