Last chance to weigh in on recreation survey

It’s the final week to have your say on recreation programs and experiences in our city through the recreation survey.

Residents have until Dec. 15 to provide feedback on recreation and cultural programs and activities in Kelowna that will help shape how we offer future programming.

The survey takes approximately 5-10 minutes to complete and can be taken online at getinvolved.kelowna.ca/recreation-survey.

As a thank you for contributing, participants can be entered in to win a three-month family pass or six month individual membership to Parkinson Recreation Centre.

Residents are also reminded that registration for winter 2020 programs starts this week:

Flip through the latest Activity & Program Guide, register online and learn more about recreation in Kelowna at kelowna.ca/recreation.