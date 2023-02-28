Last day for skating at Stuart Park

There’s only one day left to enjoy free public skating at Stuart Park this season. Warmer temperatures after a chilly week are bringing an end to the outdoor skating season as the ice becomes more difficult to maintain. The ice rink will close on Wednesday, March 1 at 11 a.m.

“We typically like to give more notice about the rink wrapping up for the season, but sometimes it’s just not possible,” said Steve Fagan, Arenas & Stadiums Supervisor. “It’s been an excellent season of skating down at the rink, but we are at the point where we need to close the ice surface.”

A reminder to those taking a final lap today to check the live cam at kelowna.ca/stuartpark before heading down to the rink, especially if it’s a warm day. Milder temperatures can potentially lead to unscheduled rink closures for ice maintenance which would be noted on the live cam.

For more information about skating at Stuart Park, visit kelowna.ca/stuartpark.