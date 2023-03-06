Last phase of irrigation construction next week at Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery: city says

The fourth and final phase of construction to install new irrigation at Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery will begin Wednesday, March 15 and continue until July. The renewal of the irrigation system will help maintain the integrity of the landscaping and trees within the cemetery for years to come.

During the construction, the front portion of the cemetery (Sections G & C and the Promontory Green) will be affected (see attached map). There will be minimal noise disruptions, but construction equipment and fencing will be present in these areas. The work will be completed as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimize disruptions to visitors.

“We understand that this construction will impact those who wish to visit the gravesites of their loved ones,” said Tracey Hillis, Cemetery Manager. “We will be working hard to ensure the work is completed in a timely manner and that all disruptions are kept to a minimum. We really appreciate residents’ patience and understanding as we work to complete this project.”

All visitors to the Cemetery are asked to adhere to all posted signage and remain out of fenced areas. Interments will still take place and can be booked through the Cemetery office.



Equipment and noise will halt if an interment takes place in proximity to the construction area. Please contact the Cemetery office at 250-862-5518 for booking inquiries.

For more information, including a map of affected areas, visit kelownacemetery.ca.