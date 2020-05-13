Last piece approved for Glenmore development

A 7-storey seniors living project moved smoothly through Kelowna city council on Tuesday.

It’s the last phase of a Glenmore development masterplan that offers over 500 units in the area for memory care, assisted living and other residential uses.

The applicant’s representative Jordan Hettinga said the building will have 100 units with a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom, one-bedroom and den and two-bedroom and den units.

“The design plays off the neighbouring memory care building to create more of a campus feel for the residents. The building is set back from Brant's Creek, has a walking path between the building and the creek, in addition to the sidewalks on three sides of the site,” said Hettinga.

The building will also have an enclosed pedestrian walkway linking to the Memory Care facility across the street.

“We anticipate that as some couples age, one partner may require care provided in the memory care [building] while the other partner may choose to reside in the independent living building. This link will allow easy access between the two. In addition some of the enhanced services offered in the memory care facility, things like the food and laundry services, could be offered as a service to the independent living facility.”

The building will sit on the corner of Valley Rd and Summit Dr.