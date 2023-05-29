Last Week to Register for the 2023 Giant’s Head Run

The District of Summerland’s 39th Anniversary of the Giant’s Head Run takes place this Saturday, June 3, 2023. This feature event during Action Festival is a much-loved community fun run that offers a 5.7 km urban loop and 10 km run that encircles the picturesque base of Giant’s Head Mountain.

Get creative with the “Retro Fun Run” theme! Participants are welcome to dress in your favourite attire from the 80’s & 90’s, or wear bright neon colours and join in on the fun. The race starts at 6:00 p.m. outside of the Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre (13205 Kelly Avenue) with the finish line in the same location. The Finish Line Fun Zone will be in the Aquatic & Fitness Centre parking lot featuring an inflatable racecourse for children! Post-race awards and participant draw prizes will take place at approximately 7:15 p.m. onsite.

“Giant’s Head Run has been a true community building recreation event for almost forty years. We love that people of all ages and abilities come together for health, fitness, fun and community spirit,“ shares Mayor Doug Holmes. “We encourage the community to participate in the run or cheer on family and friends to support healthy and active lifestyles.”

There are 28 race categories, and over $2,500 in draw prizes. Signature Giant’s Head Run t-shirts are guaranteed for the first 400 registrants.

Online registration closes at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, June 2 and in person registration will be available at the Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre until 5:00 p.m. race day, Saturday, June 3.

To register, visit www.runningroom.com or for more information www.summerland.ca/GHR.