Late morning traffic delays expected near Bennett bridge: Drive BC
Late morning commuters along Highway 97 South should prepare to add a little extra time to the drive and expect delays near Bennett Bridge..
According to Drive BC, bridge maintenance is planned between Abbott St and Campbell Rd for 1.8 km.
Drive BC says the right lane will be blocked while electrical maintenance is completed.
The bridge work is slated to begein at 10:30 AM lasting until 12:00 PM.
Kelowna RCMP officer wins provincial awardTraffic safety award for notable performance.
Rockets make another dealFlamand to Brandon for Johnson and picks.
Coffee with a cop begins ThursdayThis coming Thursday (January 12) the Kelowna RCMP will host the very first Coffee with a Cop at Deville Coffee on Bernard Avenue Downtown Kelowna from 9:30am – 11:00am.
B.C. removes financial barriers in attempts to recruit more nursesInternationally educated nurses who want in work in B.C. and those hoping to return to the profession will soon be eligible for financial supports from the province, as the government works to address burnout and retention in the health-care system.
Police officer killed in avalanche near Kaslo, B.C: Avalanche forecast worst in 20 yearsA City of Nelson police officer has been killed in an avalanche near Kaslo, B.C., the Nelson Police Board says.
Cyberattacks increased 20 per cent in Canada last year: IT security companyRecent data published by Check Point Software, an IT security company, indicates that global cyberattacks increased by 38 per cent in 2022 compared to the previous year, with North America seeing 52 per cent rise.
Rockets deal Romeril to Tri-City for draft pickThe Kelowna Rockets have acquired a fourth-round pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft from the Tri-City Americans in exchange for 2005-born defenceman Jackson Romeril.
City of Kelowna reminding businesses one week remains to renew licensesTo avoid a $25 late payment penalty, renew by January 16.
Detour required for portion of 32nd Avenue and 38th Street this weekMotorists traveling in the Bella Vista area may need to take a detour this week, while crews upgrade storm infrastructure along 32nd Avenue and 38th Street.