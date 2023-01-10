iHeartRadio

Late morning traffic delays expected near Bennett bridge: Drive BC


bridge maintenance JAn 10

Late morning commuters along Highway 97 South should prepare to add a little extra time to the drive and expect delays near Bennett Bridge..

According to Drive BC, bridge maintenance is planned between Abbott St and Campbell Rd for 1.8 km.

Drive BC says the right lane will be blocked while electrical maintenance is completed. 

The bridge work is slated to begein at 10:30 AM lasting until 12:00 PM.

 

