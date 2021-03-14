Late night structure fire

At approximately 9:45 pm the Kelowna Fire Department Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a fire in a business unit at 1950 Harvey Ave.

The first crew on scene gained access to the unit and were met with light smoke and an activated sprinkler system.

The crew located a fire in an office at the rear of the building.

The sprinkler system was able to contain the fire to the office area.

However, it did cause some water damage.

The fire is deemed accidental in nature.

KFD responded with three engines, a Rescue unit and an Incident Command vehicle. We were also assisted by members of the Kelowna RCMP.