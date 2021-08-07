Latest information on growth of White Rock Lake wildfire

The BC Wildfire Service reports there has been predominant fire growth over the past 24-hours on the White Rock Lake wildfire.

Growth has been along the eastern flank, west of Westside Road. In certain areas the fire is approximately 100-250 metres west of Okanagan Lake.



Through the evening, temperatures dropped into the mid-teens with winds out of the southwest continuing to gust upwards of 30 km/hr. Today, winds on-site will be similar to yesterday .

Isolated showers in the vicinity will provide a slight reprieve through the weekend. However, where sustained winds align with terrain features high spread rates and active fire behaviour is still expected.

Evacuations orders remain in effect for properties on Westside road, including Okanagan Indian Band.

More updates as they become available.