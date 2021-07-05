Latest on BC Wildfires

Forty new fires have started in the last two days according to the BC Wildfire Service. Including one burning within the Osoyoos Indian Band about five kilometres north-east of Oliver.

It started last night and right now is around 45-hectares in size. 16 properties are on evacuation alert.

The Derickson Lake wildfire burning north of Big White is now more than 1,100 hectares. It is out of control.

The Sparks Lake wildfire northeast of Kamloops at 36,000 hectares and is also burning out of control.

And a wildfire has sparked about 16 kilometres northwest of Pennask Lake. It was started by lightning yesterday.

Meanwhile, RCMP are working to determine the cause of the fire that gutted much of Lytton and left two people dead.

Communications Director Dawn Roberts says they were able to access the village for the first time Saturday. Anyone who believes family members or friends may be missing are asked to contact RCMP.

With a heat warning still in effect for the central and southern parts of the province, the concern for the BC Wildfire Service is more fires.

"As have been the areas of concern for the past few days, those areas remain", says Fire Information Officer at the Kamloops Fire Centre, Erika Berg. "The central interior. The southeast region of the province. As well, up in the northeast, the Prince George Fire Centre."

Berg says 98 firefighters and support staff are coming from New Brunswick and Quebec to help on BC wildfire crews. There are currently 196 fires burning in the province.

BC Wildfire dashboard lists current wildfire activity..

Call *5555 on your cell phone to report smoke or wildfire.