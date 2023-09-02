Latest update on the McDougall Creek Wildfire in West Kelowna

As the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) continues to do an outstanding job leading the McDougall Creek Wildfire management, the City of West Kelowna will continue to update the media and public on updates specific to our West Kelowna community. With continued mild weather and stable wildfire conditions, we anticipate issuing our next Community Update and News Release on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Please continue to watch for new and changing Evacuation Alerts and Evacuation Orders issued today and throughout the weekend from cordemergency.ca. Today, West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund provided the update below. “The wildfire remained quiet overnight with cooler weather allowing BC Wildfire to continue their work while we continue our planning and preparations in the Glenrosa area,” says West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund. “The public can expect to see fire crews out in all areas in the coming days and nights. Equipment for water storage and delivery will be placed into the upper Webber Road area today as well.” “Last nights house fire in the West Kelowna Estates area was concerning for many,” says Brolund. “We appreciate residents in that area who remain on Evacuation Alert being prepared and ready to move if it became necessary. The public should continue to take comfort over the long weekend knowing that our crews are here, and will remain here, regardless of what day it is. We will continue to respond aggressively as needed to protect the West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation communities,” says Brolund. West Kelowna remains an active wildfire in several areas, particularly in the hills above West Kelowna. Residents in the Glenrosa area will continue to notice active fire fighting today and over the next few days. Neighbourhoods with significant damage from the wildfire will take longer to return home in an incremental return home plan, and the entire team is grateful to everyone affected for understanding the continued risk. Safe return home factors include: Ensuring that fires are extinguished in your neighbourhood;

Debris must be out of the way;

Travel to and from your home must be safe, including wildfire crews no longer requiring access to your neighbourhood;

Utilities must be safely reinstated, such as power, gas and water; and

Weather continues to play a significant factor in fire suppression and your safe return home. A ‘RETURNING HOME INFORMATION GUIDE’ IS AVAILABLE ONLINE The safe return home for those affected by the wildfire remains everyone’s top priority. The EOC has provided a Returning Home Information Guide to help evacuees plan a safe return. Please visit cordemergency.ca/resources or contact the EOC public information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free). NEW! THE FOLLOWING WATER ORDERS AND NOTICES ARE IN EFFECT IN WEST KELOWNA The Do Not Consume Order for the West Kelowna Estates Water System has been downgraded to a Boil Water Notice. A separate downgrade notice has been issued by the City today as well. This means there is no longer a Do Not Consume Order in West Kelowna. There are three Boil Water Notices in effect in West Kelowna: A Boil Water Notice for the West Kelowna Estates Water System effective immediately.

for the West Kelowna Estates Water System effective immediately. The Boil Water Notice for the Rose Valley-Lakeview Service Area remains in place.

for the Rose Valley-Lakeview Service Area remains in place. The Boil Water Notice for the Sunnyside/Pritchard Water System remains in place. Please note, the Stage 3 Watering Regulations remain in place city-wide. It is important to note that our reservoirs had fire around them. The water must be safe and meet the requirements of Interior Health before rescinding any water Orders or Notices. All crews are working extremely diligently to restore water safely for our community, and we thank you for your patience. The wildfire continues to be away from our water treatment plants and utility crews along with Interior Health continue to monitor compliance and regulate water use in West Kelowna. Should any further changes to our water quality result from continued fire fighting, the City will issue the appropriate water Notices and Orders in any affected areas under the direction of Interior Health. To view the City of West Kelowna Water Quality Map please click here: westkelownacity.ca/waterqualitymap RESILIENCY CENTRE OPEN IN WESTBANK CENTRE A Resiliency Centre graciously provided on Westbank First Nation Lands located at 403 – 3031 Louie Drive in the Westbank Centre area is open to those affected by the wildfire. This centre serves as a single point of contact to provide recovery supports and information from a variety of government, non-government organizations and agencies to help people impacted by the wildfire. Information about the Resiliency Centre can be found here: rdco.com/resiliency. ESS NOW LOCATED IN WESTBANK CENTRE The Emergency Support Services (ESS) Reception Centre is now located at 523-3041 Louie Drive near the Resiliency Centre. The ESS Reception Centre is for residents on Evacuation Order who are registered and receiving ESS supports. Over the long weekend, on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the Reception Centre will be open 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to facilitate referrals and supports between the two locations. Residents currently on Evacuation Order can visit ess.gov.bc.ca for more information. REPAIRING INFRASTRUCTURE (ROADS, UTILITIES, ETC) Road and street repairs (e.g. melted poles and street signs, damaged roads, debris removal, etc), will take longer to assess and complete in the most significantly impacted areas of West Kelowna. In conjunction with this work, City utility repairs will also be completed (e.g. drainage), along with third-party utility repairs (e.g. gas, hydro, cable, etc). Even if a property has not experienced structure damage or loss, the neighbourhood area must be safe to return. All crews are working as accurately and quickly as possible to help get everyone home. NEW! GLENMORE LANDFILL RETURNING TO NORMAL OPERATIONS TOMORROW The RDCO has confirmed that the Glenmore Landfill will return to normal operations tomorrow, Saturday, September 2, which means curbside collection of yard waste will also resume next week. Drywall, concrete, clean wood, branches, yard waste and other waste categories will now be accepted at the landfill. Asbestos will be received by appointment over the next two weeks, and haulers should call the landfill at 250-469-8880 to make an appointment. Disposal of burnt trees, logs and branches (intact or ground) are being reviewed as part of the Regional Debris Management Plan and will not be accepted at the landfill at this time. Curbside yard waste collection will return for residents throughout the Central Okanagan starting Monday, September 4. Yard waste carts will be collected according to residents’ usual schedules. Residents can self-haul extra yard waste directly to the Glenmore Landfill or to the Westside Residential Disposal and Recycling Centre in West Kelowna. HOW THE PUBLIC CAN HELP: EXAMPLES OF WILDFIRE RELIEF EFFORTS Canada is seeing its worst wildfire season on record this year and many in and around our West Kelowna community have asked how to help. Your support can definitely help make a difference. Just a few of the registered charities that are helping to collect donations for wildfire relief are: West Kelowna Professional Firefighter Charitable Society: Central Okanagan Relief Fund - centralokanaganfirerelief.ca Central Okanagan Food Bank: BC Wildfires Emergency Food Relief Fund - cofoodbank.com/donate Central Okanagan Foundation: 2023 Wildfire Response Fund - centralokanaganfoundation.org The Salvation Army British Columbia Division: British Columbia Wildfires -canadahelps.org/en/charities/the-salvation-army-british-columbia-south-division/campaign/british-columbia-wildfires Animals Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT): Wildfire Animal Evacuees - canadahelps.org/en/charities/animal-lifeline-emergency-response-team-society/campaign/wild-fire-animal-evacuees United Way British Columbia: United for BC Wildfire Recovery Fund - uwbc.ca/campaign/wildfires Canadian Red Cross: British Columbia Fires Appeal - donate.redcross.ca YMCA of Southern Interior BC: BC Wildfire Evacuee Support - ymcasibc.ca/Donate There are many other certified organizations and options, too. Local community fundraisers, music festivals and other opportunities are or soon will be underway to help our resilient community. CITY’S NEXT UPDATE The next Community Update will be issued on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.