Laying the groundwork for Ponds Community Park

Work continues on the construction of a sports field at The Ponds Community Park next week.

Crews will prepare the field from Monday, Oct. 5 to Thursday, Oct. 8 and then transfer soil through the holiday weekend from Friday Oct. 9 to Monday Oct. 13.

The playground will be fenced off and closed over the long weekend as machinery will be working in the area.

Landscape contractors will haul approximately 2,500m3 of soil from Frost Road to the park which may cause some dust, but the forecast for dry fall weather should ensure dust is minimal.

Full park construction will take place in the spring of 2021 including seeding and turf growing, fencing and irrigation, pathway improvements and landscaping.