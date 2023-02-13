Learn to boost your recycling habits: RDCO offers education for condo and apartment dwellers

If you live in an apartment, condo, strata complex or other multi-family building, the Regional District Waste Reduction Office has a program to help improve your recycling practices and knowledge.

The multi-family education program includes free, online toolkits to raise awareness about current recycling and diversion programs, plus ideas to create less waste. There are also customized workshops for residents and property managers.

RDCO Waste Reduction Ambassadors are available for a variety of educational opportunities, and will come directly to your building, with in-person workshops and presentations to help residents understand proper waste diversion and what can be recycled at your building.

Cynthia Coates, Waste Reduction facilitator for the Regional District says, “This program will help guide residents on the best approaches to dealing with waste no matter where you live, in a condo, townhouse or apartment. We’re here to help demystify the recycling and waste diversion process with all kinds of resources and learning models. This program is open to residents and property managers. It’s a free, hands-on way to learn more, and a great way to build community in your building around recycling and waste reduction.”

Free online multi-family toolkits for both residents and property managers are available by visiting rdco.com/multifamily.

The toolkits include:

Information on what materials are acceptable for recycling and where to take them The do’s and don’ts of hazardous waste Solutions for storing recycling in small spaces The ‘5R’ Waste Reduction Hierarchy Notes on food waste and composting Ideas for engaging your community

In addition to the on-line toolkits, Regional Waste Reduction staff are also available to come to your building for in-person workshops or provide advice to improve collection systems or streamline recycling facilities.

Recycling area revamp: a basic recycling area layout consultation for property managers, where signage/stickers for your recycling facilities would be provided if needed. On-site demonstration workshop: training for residents on how to separate materials at home, what goes in on-site bins, what goes to the depot/other locations, and ideas on small-space storage solutions. Lobby event: could precede or follow the demonstration workshops, or be hosted as a stand-alone event, offering an information table to respond to questions from building residents.

For more information on the multi-family recycling program visit rdco.com/multifamily. To book an on-site program or workshop email recycle@rdco.com.