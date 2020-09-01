More than one in four fatal crashes on B.C. roads involve distracted driving, which is why police and ICBC continue to combat this dangerous driving behaviour that claims 76 lives each year.*

Since B.C.'s distracted driving law came into effect in January 2010, more than 430,000 infractions have been issued to drivers for using an electronic device while driving. Some drivers didn't get the message the first time, as between January 2010 and March 2020:

44,000 drivers have received two tickets for distracted driving

12,000 have received three tickets

4,200 have received four tickets

65 drivers have received 10 tickets

This month, drivers will be hearing one message – leave your phone alone when you're behind the wheel.

Police across B.C. are ramping up distracted driving enforcement during September, and community volunteers are setting up Cell Watch deployments to remind drivers to leave their phone alone. The campaign also features new digital and radio advertising.

Drivers can do their part by avoiding distractions while driving and encouraging others to do the same. Activate Apple's Do Not Disturb While Driving feature or what's similarly available on other devices.