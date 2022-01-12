Leaving your vehicle idling unattended is a bad idea
Leaving your idling vehicle unattended isn't a good idea.
An Armstrong resident found that out the hard way Monday night when his vehicle was stolen while the owner was shopping inside a store.
The vehicle was left idling and unlocked.
Police were able to track down the vehicle while it was traveling through Salmon Arm.
A 23 year-old Salmon Arm woman was arrested.
Despite both key fobs being with the owner, the newer model vehicle could still be driven. We always discourage leaving a running vehicle unattended and this incident serves as a good reminder that if you need to leave your vehicle running, ensure you use a remote start equipped with a functioning engine immobilizer, do not leave any keys in it, and never leave it unlocked,
stated Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.