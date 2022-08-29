Lebron James in Vancouver
LeBron James caused a stir on social media over the weekend after being spotted in Vancouver enjoying local restaurants and the Kendrick Lamar concert.
The Los Angeles Lakers' superstar said on Twitter Monday it was his first trip to the city.
"Vancouver!! Thank you for the hospitality over the weekend," he said. "(First) time in your beautiful, wonderful city."
Fans shared sightings of the professional basketball player, seeing him at restaurants.
James was also seen at the Kendrick Lamar concert on Sunday night at Rogers Arena where he was seen dancing up a storm.
