Legion Branches Commemorate 100th Anniversary of Poppy with Community Events

Starting October 10-16, the BC/Yukon Command of the Royal Canadian Legion is hosting events in 42 communities across BC and the Yukon to celebrate Legion Week 2021.

“Legion Week community events build momentum leading up to Poppy Campaign and Remembrance Day and honors the duty, service and sacrifice of our veterans,” said Val MacGregor, President of the BC/Yukon Command. “Drop in at your local branch to celebrate and learn more about local Canadian history and the poppy.”

Madame Anna Guérin, later christened "The Poppy Lady from France", inspired by John McCrae's "In Flanders Fields", had an idea: to adopt the distribution of the Poppy on Armistice Day as a way to raise money for Veterans' needs and to remember those who had given their lives during the First World War.

In July of 1921, the Great War Veterans Association (which in 1925 would unify with other Veteran groups to form The Royal Canadian Legion) adopted the Poppy as the flower of Remembrance.

“During Legion Week, our branches celebrate our communities,” said Val MacGregor. “The 100th Anniversary of the poppy causes us to pause and remember our veterans, and the Canadian values our veterans fought for so our communities could be safe, strong and free.”

For more information about the BC/Yukon Command, or to see what’s happening in your community for Legion Week, visit the BC/Yukon Command website.